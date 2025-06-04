Titans Have One Major Position Battle
The Tennessee Titans are going through the motions this offseason, trying to build the best team possible for when the games begin to pop up on the schedule.
The team is still two months away from its first preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but there are plenty of positions on the team that require a training camp battle.
According to Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine, the biggest position battle will take place at middle linebacker.
"Off-ball linebacker is an oft-overlooked position, but it's crucial for any defense looking to build its identity. The linebackers have to be great communicators and also carry big responsibilities in defending both the run and pass. That's why it's a fairly big deal that the only locked-in starter is Cody Barton, a free agent who signed a three-year contract with the Titans this offseason," Ballentine wrote.
"They didn't give him a three-year, $21 million deal to not be a starter. Who starts beside him will be where things get interesting. Cedric Gray provides the most upside. He was a fourth-round pick last year, but an offseason injury never let him get his rookie year going. Otis Reese IV could also be a factor and 2024 seventh-round pick James Williams is also lurking."
"The Titans must find a suitable running mate for Barton as defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson tries to build a completely remodeled linebacker room."
The Titans marked linebacker as a need for improvement during the offseason, and the hope is that their new additions will make enough of an impact to be better.
The competition for that second spot could push these players to be better, and that could lead to a stronger defense, but the talent just needs to find a way through during the offseason.
