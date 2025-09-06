Titans Have Secret Weapon in Rookie WR
The Tennessee Titans have a rookie quarterback starting in Week 1 with No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, but he isn't the only first-year player in the first string on offense.
Elic Ayomanor, a fourth-round pick out of Stanford, is also in the starting lineup. Titans head coach Brian Callahan explained why the team is choosing to start Ayomanor over veteran Van Jefferson.
"Consistency, he's shown up in practices, he's shown up in games," Callahan said of Ayomanor via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"He's strong, he's fast, he's made plays when the ball comes his way ... He's earned himself the right to be called a starter."
While many players are going to be focused on Ward and star wideout Calvin Ridley, Ayomanor could be someone that flies under the radar. That could be good for the Titans, because other teams may not realize his dynamic until it is too late.
The Titans traded up for Ayomanor in the fourth round despite taking another wide receiver in Chimere Dike earlier on Day 3. Ayomanor was viewed by many as one of the biggest steals in the draft and there was reason to believe he could have been taken a round or two earlier.
Ayomanor has proven himself throughout the entire offseason as someone who deserves to see the field early and often. The Titans knew when they took Ward with the top selection that a receiver was needed in order to develop the offense.
Ayomanor appears to be that player and it's a positive sign that he is making so many strides early in his career.
In two seasons at Stanford, Ayomanor recorded over 1,800 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging nearly 15 yards per catch.
The highlight of his collegiate career came against the Colorado Buffaloes, where he finished with 13 receptions for 295 yards and three touchdowns while being guarded by Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, who was taken with the No. 2 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Ayomanor and Hunter could be up for a rematch later in the season as AFC South rivals, but the rookie from Stanford will have to work his magic against a different Colorado team in his NFL debut.
Ayomanor and the Titans are getting ready to face off against the Denver Broncos in the season opener. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CT.
