Titans Have Tall Task for Rookie Defenders
The Tennessee Titans spent a pair of Day 2 picks to improve the defense, and each of them could grow into long-term roles with the team.
Pass rusher Femi Oladejo and defensive back Kevin Winston Jr. are off to slower starts compared to their offensive rookie counterparts, but there is no need to rush things for each of them.
A to Z Sports reporter Easton Freeze explained the importance of having Oladejo and Winston work out as draft picks.
"Winston was a top-100 swing on a safety of the future, who will take over for the two veterans on expiring contracts if all goes to plan. If he doesn’t pan out, that position will be uncertain and expensive in the near future," Freeze wrote.
"And Oladejo is the highest draft pick spent on EDGE by this franchise since they drafted Harold Landry. Many suspect Tennessee will target a 1st round EDGE in next year’s draft, but that’s no given. And what about in the meantime? Arden Key is a fine rusher but really at his best in a rotational capacity. And Dre’Mont Jones appears to be an upgrade over Harold Landry, but he’s never really been asked to be a team’s lead rusher before. Oladejo being an impact player in 2025 could be the Titans only hope of having a decent rush this year."
The Titans are in need of an improved defense, and Oladejo and Winston fill pressing needs for the unit.
They may not be ready to go right away, but the Titans can develop them while veterans are on the roster to fill in the gaps.
Oladejo and Winston are expected to take a step forward when the team reports to training camp on July 22.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!