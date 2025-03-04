Titans Hire Former Chargers Head Coach
The Tennessee Titans are adding to their coaching staff in a move that could be directed at improving the quarterback position next season.
Per reports from Titans reporter Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com, the Titans are hiring former head coach Mike McCoy as a senior offensive analyst. He spent this past season as the quarterbacks coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, a role he had held since 2022. McCoy was the head coach of the then-San Diego Chargers for four seasons from 2013 through 2016, posting a 27-37 record.
A former college quarterback, McCoy didn't have much success as a player in the NFL but has pro coaching experience that's approaching three decades in the making. This includes multiple years as a quarterbacks coach for three different teams, something that could be playing a factor in Tennessee's decision to hire him in order to aid the growth of Will Levis or a potential rookie quarterback.
McCoy started off as an offensive analyst with the Carolina Panthers in 2000. He spent eight years with the team before joining the Denver Broncos in 2009 as the offensive coordinator. After he was fired by San Diego in 2016, McCoy reunited with the Broncos as the OC but only lasted a year in the role before joining the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 once again as an offensive coordinator.
All eyes are on the Titans leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft with the team in possession of the No. 1 overall pick. McCoy coached Jaguars quarterback and former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence the past three seasons. He won't hold that same role in Tennessee, but it's possible the Titans envision him providing valuable guidance to the quarterback position next season, regardless of whether or not the room includes the No. 1 pick.
