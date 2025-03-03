Shedeur Sanders Falling Out of Titans Range?
The Tennessee Titans were looking at Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders as an option for the No. 1 overall pick, but it appears that may no longer be the case.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Sanders is no longer considered the top prospect at the quarterback position.
"Unlike years past when there has been a clear pecking order, the 2025 class is a little more muddied. NFL Media reported Saturday that Miami's Cam Ward has begun separating himself as the QB1. Beyond that, however, it's currently unknown who'll come off the board next," CBS Sports contributor Tyler Sullivan writes.
"That nugget should raise some eyebrows, particularly as it relates to the stock of Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. Throughout the early stages of the pre-draft process, he's been billed as the second-best quarterback in the class and has been mulled as a potential top-five or top-three pick."
This doesn't mean that Sanders won't be chosen by the Titans, but it likely won't be at No. 1 overall. Teams may trade up for the No. 1 pick to take Miami's Cam Ward, who has now cemented his status as the top quarterback in the draft.
However, if the Titans were still interested in Sanders, they may not need to take him with the No. 1 overall pick. They could instead trade down with a team interested in taking Ward with the top pick, allowing the Titans to get Sanders with whatever selection they end up with.
In his senior season at Colorado, Sanders completed 353 of 477 passes for 4,134 yards, good for a 74 percent completion percentage. He threw 37 touchdowns with only seven interceptions for the Buffs in 2024.
Now, he is set to try and put up those numbers for an NFL team next season.
