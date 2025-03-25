Titans Urged to Sign CB to Extension
The Tennessee Titans are about to add a new batch of rookies in next month's draft, and they will need a sound core of veterans to help mentor them.
One player who fits the bill that is currently on the roster is nickel cornerback Roger McCreary, who has just one year left on his contract.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine suggests that the Titans should re-sign McCreary to an extension this offseason.
"New general manager Mike Borgonzi might be a little reticent to hand out extensions to players he didn't draft, but Roger McCreary is worthy of consideration," Ballentine writes.
"The 25-year-old brings the toughness and grit that most teams are looking for in their primary slot defender. He had a bit of an off-year in coverage with a passer rating allowed of 104.9, but he also had his lowest yards allowed per target (6.8)."
"McCreary's physicality also helps out in the run game. He's a willing tackler with 220 tackles over the last three seasons. He's the kind of young player you want to stick around on a rebuilding roster."
The new regime in town could completely flip the roster, but there is still talent that should stick around during this rebuild.
The Titans don't have an abundance of draft picks, so they need to be able to work with the core that they have in order to navigate the next few years.
McCreary recorded 50 tackles during the 2024 season, which was a step below from what he was able to produce in his first two years with the Titans, but he missed two games and found himself coming off the bench for half of the season.
There's hope that he can bounce back and have a better 2025 campaign.
