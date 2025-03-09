Titans Legend Lands New HC Job
A Tennessee Titans legend is receiving a promotion.
According to The Blade reporter Dave Briggs, Bowling Green University is set to hire former Titans running back Eddie George as its newest head coach for its football team.
George, 51, coached at Tennessee State for four years, recording a 24-22 record, but now he is moving to FBS and joining Bowling Green.
George was a star with the Titans from when he was drafted in the first round of the 1996 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. The No. 14 overall pick spent his first season with the Houston Oilers before being part of the contingency that moved to Tennessee in 1997.
The Tennessee fans quickly fell in love with George, who became one of the pillars of the team when it moved to the new city.
Throughout his time with the Titans, George logged 2,733 carries, 10,009 rushing yards, and 74 total touchdowns, cementing his legacy in the franchise's history.
While the Titans have had some strong legacies at the running back position following George's departure with Chris Johnson and Derrick Henry, the new coach of Bowling Green still holds the record for the most rushing yards in franchise history.
