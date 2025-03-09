All Titans

Titans Legend Lands New HC Job

A former member of the Tennessee Titans is being celebrated.

Jeremy Brener

Tennessee State head coach Eddie George reacts after his win against Southeast Missouri State for the 2024 Big South-OVC Championship at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.
Tennessee State head coach Eddie George reacts after his win against Southeast Missouri State for the 2024 Big South-OVC Championship at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. / Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A Tennessee Titans legend is receiving a promotion.

According to The Blade reporter Dave Briggs, Bowling Green University is set to hire former Titans running back Eddie George as its newest head coach for its football team.

George, 51, coached at Tennessee State for four years, recording a 24-22 record, but now he is moving to FBS and joining Bowling Green.

George was a star with the Titans from when he was drafted in the first round of the 1996 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. The No. 14 overall pick spent his first season with the Houston Oilers before being part of the contingency that moved to Tennessee in 1997.

The Tennessee fans quickly fell in love with George, who became one of the pillars of the team when it moved to the new city.

Throughout his time with the Titans, George logged 2,733 carries, 10,009 rushing yards, and 74 total touchdowns, cementing his legacy in the franchise's history.

While the Titans have had some strong legacies at the running back position following George's departure with Chris Johnson and Derrick Henry, the new coach of Bowling Green still holds the record for the most rushing yards in franchise history.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

