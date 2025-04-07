Titans Hosting Top DB Prospect
The Tennessee Titans are hosting a big-time defensive back for a workout in the weeks ahead of this month’s draft.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Titans are bringing in Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts for a top-30 visit.
Watts was a significant contributor on Notre Dame’s dominant defense en route to their National Championship appearance earlier this year, and now eyes his shot at being a day-two pick in April’s draft. Perhaps the Titans could be the place to call his future home if they like what they see during this week’s visit.
Watts presents strong versatility in the secondary, lining up at both safety and the slot during his time with the Fighting Irish, possibly being a tell for what to expect looking ahead for his NFL fit. Last season, he collected 53 tackles, seven forced turnovers, and nine passes defended as a catalyst in Notre Dame’s suffocating defense.
The Titans did add reinforcements to their safety room earlier this offseason with the acquisition of Xavier Woods on a two-year deal, but it might not hurt this Tennessee unit to add another young force in the back-end with one of their earlier selections in the draft.
Looking ahead to their day two picks, they’ll only have one selection on tap at number 35, with their next time on the clock following up at 103rd overall. The Titans could opt to be aggressive in their pursuits in this year’s draft by trading up for some higher draft capital in round two or three, but it remains to be seen if this front office will see the board fall in their favor to make such a move.
In the meantime, Watts, along with many other eye-catching prospects will make their appearances in front of the Titans brass to make their case for a potential selection later this month.
The 2025 NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
