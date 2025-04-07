Former Titans Star Hosting Netflix Show
Former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan has enjoyed a successful post-playing career off of the gridiron.
After playing his last down for the Titans in 2022, Lewan began to lean more into podcasting, going all in on his podcast "Bussin' With The Boys" with fellow Tennessee teammate and linebacker Will Compton.
Lewan's career has grown beyond the podcasting realm, and he's giving a shot at being a game show host as the lead emcee on Netflix's new reality competition show "Battle Camp."
Here's a look at the trailer:
"Think of former NFL football player and co-host of the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast Taylor Lewan as both coach and camp counselor. In addition to his new hosting duties, Lewan will help guide the players through the twists and turns of the game, which includes a giant spinning wheel that decides who must head home empty-handed," Netflix.com contributor Cole Delwyck writes.
The show will feature players from other Netflix shows all coming together on the same stage to compete for a $250,000 cash prize.
"To win a life-changing cash prize, players from past reality shows and docuseries will push themselves to their absolute limit in order to stay another day at camp. They’ll need to be unbeatable in high-octane challenges, unbreakable as they face grueling punishments, and last but certainly not least, unhateable in camp, as everyone votes to determine who stays and who goes home," Delbyck writes.
Lewan may not be the primary focus of the show, but Titans fans might get a kick out of seeing him in a new element for the first time.
You can catch Lewan when all 10 episodes of the first season of "Battle Camp" are released on Netflix on Wednesday, April 23.
