Titans QB Target Drawing Patrick Mahomes Comparisons
Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi knows a thing or two about scouting Patrick Mahomes, and he appears to have seen some similarities at Colorado's Pro Day.
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders headlined the event alongside Travis Hunter, as the pair got one of their last chances to show off in front of scouts ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
According to Titans reporter Jim Wyatt, what Sanders chose to show off was a behind-the-back pass that he easily completed to his receiver. Borgonzi said the move reminded him of Mahomes, who the Chiefs drafted in 2017 when Borgonzi was Kansas City's director of player personnel.
"I've seen a lot of that with Mahomes in practice," Borgonzi said, per Wyatt.
Though no one -- except for himself and Coach Prime -- expects Sanders to become the kind of player that Mahomes is, he can certainly still carve out a nice career for himself. If one thing is for certain, Sanders' confidence in himself as a prospect is unmatched by few.
"I feel like I'm the No.1 quarterback and that's what I know," Sanders said, per Wyatt. "But at the end of the day, I am not stuck on that, because it's about the situation. So, whatever situation and whatever franchise believes in me, and gives me the opportunity, I'll be excited to go. Wherever that falls, it doesn't really matter to me. ... Whoever drafts me, whatever pick, it truly doesn't matter to me. I know who I am, and I know what I bring to the table. Whoever sees the value in that will be very lucky to get me."
Time will tell if Sanders has done enough to sway the Titans away from Cam Ward or settle for falling past the No. 1 pick to a team like the Cleveland Browns or New York Giants.
