Titans Seeing Instant Jump in Treylon Burks
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks is entering an important season in his career after struggling in his first two years.
Burks, 24, has been relegated to the second string following the signings of Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd, but general manager Ran Carthon believes the third-year pro is making good progress.
"I think Treylon's really grown up," Carthon said via the team's website. "He's completely bought in. … I think he's in a really good spot."
Burks' "really good spot" is a credit to the weight loss he had this offseason. While he didn't disclose exactly how much weight he's lost, he looks leaner and has made a lot of progress.
"A little bit of everything -- running, lifting, eating right," Burks told team reporter Jim Wyatt. "I have a newborn on the way. I guess it's the dad bod. I'll let y'all ask coach about my weight, but I am down, a lot. And I feel a lot better. ... I just dedicated myself to it, and just wanted to grind. It's just something different that I wanted to try, and obviously it has helped a lot since we started camp. I started doing it at the end of OTAs and I kept it going all the way through. I wanted to change my body drastically, and I've done that."
Burks has a lot to prove in his third NFL season after failing to live up to those expectations in his first two years in the league. As the No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Burks has only caught 49 passes for 665 yards and a touchdown since entering the league out of Ole Miss.
It remains to be seen what Burks' role will be in the offense this season. However, he appears to be in the best shape of his career, and that should help his chances of earning trust from the coaching staff and quarterback Will Levis.
