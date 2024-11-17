Titans LB Carted Off With Injury
The Tennessee Titans defense suffered a brutal blow in Week 11's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.
In the third quarter, Titans linebacker Jack Gibbens went down with a serious leg injury and had to be carted off. His right leg was put in an air cast. On the play prior, he got rolled up on awkwardly and immediately grabbed for his leg in some visible pain.
The team immediately announced that Gibbens is of course out for the rest of the game.
Gibbens' injury comes a week after he put together a career-best performance in Week 10's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. In that game, he finished with a career-high 15 total tackles (10 solo).
He's received some big-time praise from Titans head coach Brian Callahan.
"He's where he's supposed to be. He knows what to do. He knows how to do it, and he finds ways to continue to perform," Callahan said via A to Z Sports reporter Sam Phalen. "They're the guys that you look at on paper and a lot of times you think that we can find bigger, faster, stronger, better, etc. But I mean, you don't take into account that they're just incredibly smart football players and they know what to do and they're consistent and they're reliable, and those things oftentimes are much more important than your height, your weight and your speed. They keep showing up."
If this marks the end of Gibbens' season, he'll finish the 2024 campaign with 44 total tackles (22 solo, two for loss) and a half a sack.
Gibbens, a product of Smithson Valley High School in Spring Branch, TX, played his first four collegiate seasons at Abilene Christian before transferring to Minnesota. He used that one season with the Golden Gophers to catapult himself toward an NFL opportunity, which he is now taking full advantage of despite going undrafted. His injury could cloud his future with the Titans but it's clear Gibbens has established himself as a talented NFL player.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!