Titans LB Shines in Career Day vs. Chargers
The Tennessee Titans left Week 10's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium with a familiar sour taste in their mouth but there were still some notable bright spots.
In the 27-17 loss, Titans linebacker Jack Gibbens had arguably the best performance of his NFL career, finishing with a game- and career-high 15 total tackles (10 solo). This included a solid hit on thrid down early in the game.
Considering the praise he's received recently from head coach Brian Callahan, Titans fans shouldn't be too surprised to see Gibbens playing at such a high level.
"He's where he's supposed to be. He knows what to do. He knows how to do it, and he finds ways to continue to perform," Callahan said via AtoZ Sports reporter Sam Phalen. "They're the guys that you look at on paper and a lot of times you think that we can find bigger, faster, stronger, better, etc. But I mean, you don't take into account that they're just incredibly smart football players and they know what to do and they're consistent and they're reliable, and those things oftentimes are much more important than your height, your weight and your speed. They keep showing up."
Gibbens, a product of Smithson Valley High School in Spring Branch, TX, played his first four collegiate seasons at Abilene Christian before transferring to Minnesota. He used that one season with the Golden Gophers to catapult himself toward an NFL opportunity, which he is now taking full advantage of despite going undrafted.
Entering Week 10, Gibbens had appeared in 27 games while making 18 starts for the Titans. Prior to his performance against the Chargers, he had tallied 29 total tackles this season.
Gibbens and the Titans will look to pick up their third win of the season in Week 11's meeting with the Minnesota Vikings.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!