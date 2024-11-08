Titans LB Earning Opportunity After Trade
The Tennessee Titans opened up a path towards more playing time for linebacker Jack Gibbens after trading Ernest Jones IV to the Seattle Seahawks.
While the Titans got Jerome Baker in return to replace Jones, the team has given Gibbens a chance to earn more playing time, and he hasn't relinquished it.
"He's where he's supposed to be. He knows what to do. He knows how to do it, and he finds ways to continue to perform," Titans coach Brian Callahan said via AtoZ Sports reporter Sam Phalen. "They're the guys that you look at on paper and a lot of times you think that we can find bigger, faster, stronger, better, etc. But I mean, you don't take into account that they're just incredibly smart football players and they know what to do and they're consistent and they're reliable, and those things oftentimes are much more important than your height, your weight and your speed. They keep showing up."
Since re-entering the starting lineup, Gibbens has not missed a single snap. He has recorded 22 tackles, including 14 and 0.5 sack in the team's Week 9 win against the New England Patriots.
Since Gibbens arrived in Tennessee as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft, he has always found a way towards playing time.
Last season, Gibbens started 13 games for the Titans despite making only five appearances in his rookie year.
While he has slipped in the depth chart at times, the factors putting Gibbens on the field are stronger than what is moving him off of it, and that makes him a valuable member of the Titans.
Gibbens and the Titans are back in action in Week 10 as they take on quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.
