Titans DB Suffers Injury vs. Patriots
The Tennessee Titans continue to be affected by injuries in their Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots.
While trying to make a tackle on Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas, Titans defensive back Quandre Diggs hurt his lower left leg and was taken off of the field on a cart.
Diggs, 31, already has four tackles in the game for the Titans through the first quarter and some change. He has emerged as one of the leaders of the Titans defense with so many players out due to injury.
Coming into Week 9, Diggs has recorded 39 tackles. Only linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. has more tackles than Diggs so far this year.
If Diggs were to be out for the rest of the game, the Titans defense would lose a big piece. Tennessee has played well so far against New England, holding the team scoreless through the first half leading up to Diggs' injury.
The Titans have characteristically played well in the early parts of games this season before giving up leads late in the game. The Titans hope that Diggs' absence won't be the reason behind their lead slipping in the Week 9 contest.
