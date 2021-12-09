Thursday Injury Report: Good News at Inside Linebacker

NASHVILLE – Each of the Tennessee Titans’ top four inside linebackers have missed time due to injury this season.

None has been out as long as Rashaan Evans, who was sidelined for each of the last five contests with an ankle injury. Indications are that streak is about to end.

According to Thursday’s injury report ahead of Sunday’s game between the Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars, Evans was a full participant in practice. He was one of six among the 13 Titans listed who was a full go for the second straight day.

Two other inside linebackers also were included. Jayon Brown was a full participant while David Long did not take part. Long has missed the last three games with hamstring injury. In October, Brown spent three weeks on injured reserve with a knee injury.

“It seems like we haven’t (gone) through this season with the same two guys in there,” defensive coordinator Shane Bowen said. “… It’s good to get Rashaan back out here moving around. It’s good to get Jayon – I thought Jayon fought through something for us last week and was banged up a little bit. Then we’ll kind of see where David is as this thing goes. Obviously, we were excited about where he was before he was injured.”

Long leads the team in tackles with 66. Brown is fourth with 47, and Evans is ninth with 37.

Assuming Evans makes it back this week, his absence won’t go unmatched. Rookie Monty Rice, the fourth member of that group, was placed on injured reserve last week due to a season-ending ankle injury sustained in the loss at New England. That means he will miss the next five games.

“It sucks for (Rice),” Bowen said. “I hate it for him. Hopefully, we can get him healthy and get him back next year.”

The complete Titans-Jaguars injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: DL Denico Autry (knee), TE Tommy Hudson (ankle), CB Jackrabbit Jenkins (ankle), ILB David Long (hamstring), and DL Teair Tart (ankle). Limited participation: OLB Harold Landry (hamstring) and CB Elijah Molden (hip). Full participation: OLB Ola Adeniyi (hamstring), ILB Jayon Brown (quad), G Nate Davis (concussion), ILB Rashaan Evans (ankle), CB Greg Mabin (ankle) and RB Jeremy McNichols (concussion).

JACKSONVILLE

Did not practice: DT Malcolm Brown (toe), LB Myles Jack (knee), OL Brandon Linder (back) and RB James Robinson (heel/knee). Limited participation: DE Josh Allen (shoulder), OL Ben Bartch (back) and CB Tyson Campbell (groin). Full participation: CB Shaquill Griffin (concussion), WR Marvin Jones (not injury related-rest), CB Nevin Lawson (foot), DE Lerentee McCary (illness) and OL Andrew Norwell (not injury related-rest).