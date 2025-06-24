Titans LB 'Blessed' to Play With Cam Ward
The Tennessee Titans have a pipeline from the University of Miami, and it began last year when they selected James Williams Sr. in the seventh round.
The Titans had one of their final 2024 picks from Miami and started their 2025 class with another Hurricanes pick in quarterback Cam Ward.
Ward was the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft and the Titans are excited to have him on board, especially Williams, who never crossed paths with the quarterback at Miami but still appreciates the collegiate brotherhood.
"The first time I met Cam was here with the Titans," Williams said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"It was great to see us pick him. I could have played with him last year (at Miami but turned pro). And now, going into his rookie year, I am his teammate, and have a chance to play with him. It's a blessing. God put us together, and God is going to let us shine together."
Williams opted to enter the NFL Draft after his junior season, so he would have teamed up with Ward in his senior year, but it appears the football gods have aligned their paths to play together in Tennessee.
While Ward and Williams play on different sides of the ball, the Titans have a tight-knit locker room that isn't divided by offense and defense.
With Ward in the fold, the Titans have the opportunity to break out of their funk from the past few years that saw them sink to the bottom of the league.
If Ward can live up to the hype of being the No. 1 overall pick, he can help bring the Titans to new heights and into the contender conversation in the AFC.
Ward, Williams and the Titans will report to training camp on July 22.
