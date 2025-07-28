Titans Kicker Honors Late Brother
Kicker Joey Slye is new to the Tennessee Titans this season, but he comes to the team bringing on another legacy as well.
Slye is the younger brother of A.J., who passed away in 2014 after a battle with leukemia.
Slye spoke to team reporter Jim Wyatt about his brother and what he means to him.
"Everything I do I try to bring honor and glory back to him and continue his legacy, which I feel like was cut short," Slye said via Wyatt. "We grew up playing sports our entire life, and my brother never got to watch me play in the NFL… I thought it would be incredible for him to witness, and have an opportunity to experience, with me. But I never had that with him. So, I try to do as much as I can to make it feel like he is still here. And I want to spread the word about him."
"He's the reason I do what I do. When people see me, I want them to see my brother, and I want them to know my brother's story."
Slye honors his brother by wearing No. 6, which is what A.J. wore during his high school career. He also started the SlyeStrong#6 Foundation, which raises money for patients and families affected by cancer.
This year, Slye is looking to raise $310,000 for the Leukemia Lymphoma Society to honor A.J., who would have turned 31 in 2025.
Slye has looked to give back throughout his entire career in his previous stops with the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders and Patriots. Now, he'll look to do the same in his first year with the Titans.
Slye will participate in Tennessee's preseason opener on Aug. 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
