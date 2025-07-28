Titans Offense Could Be NFL's Most Improved
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is expected to completely transform the team's offense.
The No. 1 overall pick out of Miami is prepared to take on the responsibility of becoming Tennessee's franchise quarterback. It remains to be seen if he will execute that task, but he has the tools and abilities to be the Titans' top signal caller for years to come.
CBS Sports writer Jared Dubin thinks Ward could help the Titans become one of the most improved offenses in the league for the 2025 season.
"The No. 1 overall pick in the draft has somehow been overshadowed for most of the offseason, despite his exhilarating style of play and his rags-to-riches story as a former zero-star recruit who played for two seasons at Incarnate Word and two more at Washington State before setting fire to ACC defenses last year in Miami," Dubin wrote.
"... If Ward and Co. can jell within Brian Callahan's system, this has a chance to be one of the league's most improved offenses in 2025."
The jelling will be the toughest part, but that's what training camp is all about. Ward is getting to knoe his teammates, the system Callahan has built and how everything co-exists. He will become the straw that stirs the drink once the season starts and he needs to be able to mix all of the ingredients in the right way.
The Titans have time and Ward is in no rush to perform at the highest level, but if he can figure out a way to get everything harmonized, Tennessee should be in a great position moving forward.
Ward will have the opportunity to make his Titans debut when they travel to the Sunshine State to face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the preseason opener on Aug. 9.
