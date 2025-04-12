Titans CB Hopes For Strong Second Season
Tennessee Titans cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. played a lot in his rookie season, likely more than what he was expecting.
The fifth-round pick joined the team and found himself behind new acquisitions L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie on the depth chart, but when both suffered injuries, he was called upon to perform, and that he did.
Brownlee, 23, started 14 of 17 games for the Titans last season, which was the most for any rookie on the team apart from first-round offensive lineman JC Latham and second-round defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat.
Brownlee thinks that he'll be in line for more work in his second year with Tennessee.
"I think they should do what (they) did last year: Throw me in the fire and let it be," Brownlee said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "I feel like Dennard (Wilson), he has been trusting me since I got in the building. Our bond has been getting better and better – I talk to him every day. Just to see they believe in my work ethic, my skill, what I did for my first year, it is just motivation. It gives you a good feeling about going back into that building and going back to work.
"Football is supposed to be fun and I had a whole lot of fun last year being out there with those guys, in my first year as a rookie. If you have to put it all on me, I'm ready. I am always ready for a challenge, always prepared. That is what you work for."
Brownlee will likely be tasked in 2025 to be a starter once again now that Awuzie is no longer with the team, but the hope is that him and Sneed can form one of the better cornerback duos in the NFL.
