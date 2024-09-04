Former Titans CB Joins ESPN
Former Tennessee Titans cornerback Jason McCourty is beginning the next chapter of his broadcasting career after retiring from football in 2022.
According to insider Adam Schefter, McCourty is signing with ESPN as an NFL analyst, as he'll make select appearances on the network's daytime lineup of programs this season.
Schefter tweeted, "ESPN signed NFL analyst Jason McCourty to join ESPN’s daytime lineup on select days throughout the season including Get Up, First Take, SportsCenter and NFL Live. McCourty will make his ESPN debut Wednesday, Sept. 4, joining host Laura Rutledge and analysts on NFL Live at 4 pm."
McCourty, 37, has previously worked as an analyst with NFL Network and as a commentator for Westwood One radio broadcasts for Thursday Night Football. Last season, he served as a color commentator covering college football for CBS.
A sixth-round pick by the Titans in the 2009 NFL Draft, McCourty spent the majority of his career in Tennessee. He played eight seasons with the Titans from 2009 to 2016 before signing with the Cleveland Browns in 2017.
McCourty was then traded to the New England Patriots the following offseason, uniting him with identical twin brother, Devin, in Foxboro. The pair played three seasons together and helped the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII over the Los Angeles Rams during the 2018 season.
During his time as a Titan, McCourty started 90 of 108 games while tallying 506 total tackles (12 for loss), one sack, six forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 73 pass breakups, 13 interceptions and two touchdowns, both which came on fumble recovery returns of 77 and 62 yards.
McCourty never appeared in a postseason game with the Titans, but started all three of New England's playoff contests during that Super Bowl-winning season.
He'll now bring his championship-winning experience to ESPN's NFL coverage this season.
