JC Latham Emerging For Titans
The Tennessee Titans threw a lot at JC Latham in his first season in the NFL.
Latham, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, was forced to move from right tackle to the left side in his rookie year, and that came with its fair share of challenges. Latham held his own and started every game for the Titans protecting the quarterback's blindside, but there's reason to believe he can be better in his second season.
Team reporter Jim Wyatt named Latham as one of 10 Titans he's most impressed with this offseason.
"The second-year tackle changed his diet, his body, and his hairdo. And, he's been the team's best offensive lineman this offseason, per offensive coordinator Nick Holz," Wyatt wrote.
"Latham is down over 30 pounds compared to a year ago, and he's look even more athletic, and comfortable, now back at right tackle."
The team signed Dan Moore Jr. from the Pittsburgh Steelers and will have him slot in at left tackle since that's where he played in the Steel City. The Titans signed him to a four-year, $82.5 million deal, which is the kind of money one spends on a left tackle, so Moore will play there for now.
There's a chance Latham could slide back to the left side if Moore deals with an injury, but the former first-round pick is back on the right side, which is where he played while at the University of Alabama.
Latham needs to pan out for the Titans since he was a first-round pick for the team, and he certainly has so far. If he can become one of the team's best players and protect Cam Ward under center, he can be one of the building blocks and pillars for the franchise.
