Titans DT Among NFL's Most Underrated Players
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is going into his seventh season in the league, and he's spent his entire career in Nashville.
Simmons and the Titans haven't accomplished much in his time with the team, but he has quietly been one of the league's top defensive tackles upon entering the NFL as the No. 19 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
ESPN insider Bill Barnwell labeled Simmons as one of the most underrated players in the NFL.
"Still one of the most underrated players in all of football, he might be the NFL's most slippery 305-pounder," Barnwell wrote.
"In addition to being excellent against the run, he has created 16.5 sacks for himself and his teammates over the past two seasons, which ranks fourth among defensive tackles over that stretch. Injuries have cost the 28-year-old a handful of games over the past three years, so as good as Simmons is at his best, it's tough to place him higher than this tier."
Sure, Simmons is far from perfect, but he might be the best the Titans have to offer. Since entering the league, Simmons has 31.5 sacks, which is among the best for defensive tackles. It's an average of just over five per season.
It would take a lot for the Titans to move on from Simmons considering he has become a leader for the defense.
Simmons also lost 20 pounds over the offseason in hopes of giving the Titans more pass rush help after losing Harold Landry III back in March.
Simmons hopes to enjoy another successful season for the Titans as he continues to fight the good fight as an underappreciated player on one of the league's least talked-about teams.
In the meantime, the Titans will return to the field on Aug. 9 for their preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
