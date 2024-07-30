Titans’ Jeffery Simmons Blasts Radio Host at Training Camp
Tennessee Titans star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has expressed a lot of emotions during and after Tuesday's training camp practice.
Simmons, 27, appeared to get in an argument with 104.5 The Zone radio host Buck Reising shortly after practice while cornerback Roger McCreary was getting ready for an interview.
Here's a look at the exchange between Reising and Simmons:
Simmons appeared to pass Reising while he was getting ready for an interview, and the first part of the conversation wasn't recorded in this particular video. Simmons was arguing with Reising about past criticisms he has made on social media, and the radio host was inviting the Titans defensive tackle to "talk anytime." Simmons wasn't having it, continuing the argument.
This isn't a good look for Simmons, who was praised by general manager Ran Carthon last week for his leadership.
"You feel Jeff is not only the leader of the D-Line group and the defense, but the whole team,"Carthon said. "You feel it and you see it. The way he goes is the way the group goes ... He's set a great example for those guys so they have something to follow."
Following the fights in Tuesday's practice that were partially instigated by Simmons and this heated exchange with the reporter, Simmons isn't living up to that leadership role that Carthon unceremoniously gave him.
Simmons could face disciplinary action for today's events, but it remains to be seen what the Titans will actually do about his conduct. He could have been kicked out of today's practice, but coach Brian Callahan wanted him to stay.
"It's the first day of pads. The guys are cranked up, they understand what it is. We reined it back it, we have no problems after that. I don't anticipate it being an issue," Callahan said via reporter Easton Freeze.
Perhaps the Titans will look at today's emotions off the field as that as well and work with Simmons internally to find a solution.
