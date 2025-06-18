Titans Defense Revolves Around Jeffery Simmons
The Tennessee Titans don't have many household names on the roster, but defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons should be one if he isn't already.
Simmons is the longest-tenured member on the team and he has emerged into one of the best defensive tackles in the entire league.
Team reporter Jim Wyatt named Simmons as one of the players he was most impressed by during the team's mandatory minicamp.
"Some might think Simmons doesn't belong on this list, because he wasn't around for most of the offseason. But in the three days Simmons was here for minicamp, he reminded everyone he's the best player on the defense. He's now 20 pounds lighter, and he looks ready to produce," Wyatt wrote.
Simmons skipped the voluntary OTAs, but given his stature within the team, his absence was excused. He was still clearly doing everything he needed to do to get his body right, coming into the facility with a little more pep in his step.
The weight loss should help Simmons be quicker at attacking opposing quarterbacks and running backs without taking away the sheer size and power that he has.
Simmons, who turns 28 next month, notched a career-high in tackles last season with 76, re-establishing himself as a key part of the Titans defense and team as a whole.
Simmons has a lot to prove this season for the team, and his teammates will rely on him as someone to help lead the Titans out of this rebuild that they are going through.
If Simmons can use his new size to his advantage this season, the Titans defensive line will do its part in helping the team get out of the bottom of the barrel in the NFL with their 3-14 record they boasted in 2024.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!