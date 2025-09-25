Titans Star Defender Could Give Texans Problems
The Tennessee Titans are hoping to win in consecutive years during their trip to the Lone Star State against the Houston Texans.
The Titans had one of their three wins on the schedule last season at NRG Stadium, and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons had one of his five sacks on the year in the game. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans spoke about Simmons, praising him as one of the best defenders in the league.
“That guy, that's a problem. [Tennessee Titans DL] Jeffrey [Simmons] is an outstanding player. He's definitely one of the best players, one of the best defensive linemen, defense tackles in the league right now. You talk about a guy playing with a relentless motor, physicality, he's not stopping. So, for us as a front, offensive line, we got to do a great job of being aware of where he is. We got to make sure he's always accounted for. We got to make sure that we got to strain to block him," Ryans said.
It's never an easy task to go up against Simmons, but the Texans have a plan to try and contain him as best as possible.
"You have to outwork him. It's going to be a tough task because that's what he's about. He's about outworking his opponents. So, we got to show up and let's see how we're going to show up against a really good player," Ryans said.
"Can we show up and outwork him? If our mind is right, we can. So, we know it's going to be a challenge for four quarters because he's going bring it. He's the best player on their team. He's been the best player on their team for a long time. We understand what we're going up against.”
So far this season, Simmons has nine tackles, six quarterback hits and a sack. The Texans offensive line has been incredibly suspect this season, allowing eight sacks through three games.
If Simmons and the defensive line can get to quarterback C.J. Stroud and force him into some errant throws, the Titans could have a chance to pull off the upset.
