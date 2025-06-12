Cam Ward Headbutts Titans Star at Practice
Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward continues to show off his fiery competitiveness at mandatory minicamp.
While speaking with reporters Wednesday, Titans offensive lineman JC Latham said that Ward head-butted defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons while the two were talking trash to each other.
"I don't know you guys saw it, but you know, Jeff (Simmons) likes to talk a lot of mess out there, and Cam is all for it. He's matching it, and then Jeff must have got a little too close to him and Cam head-butted Jeff," Latham said with a smile, per Titans reporter JT Ruhnke.
It's clear that Ward and Simmons were just letting their competitive juices flow, as there was no typical offseason practice fight. If anything, Ward's never-back-down attitude has quickly earned the respect of his teammates.
"I think he holds himself with leadership and accountability," Latham said of Ward. "He'll admit when he's wrong, and he'll take accountability, even if he knows it's not 100 percent on him. ... As a quarterback, especially at rookie who hasn't played his first snap to see Jeff as like top dog of the team, (Ward's) going right at him, he's not backing down. The head of the snake, that's the kind of quarterback he is."
Simmons told reporters on Tuesday that he heard in advance about how much trash talk Ward delivers.
"I've been hearing how much smack he talks … and I saw him this past weekend and was like: I'm going to be talking smack to you, too," Simmons said. "It's fun. … We went back and forth talking smack to each other and he was able to get back in the huddle and throw the ball down the field. That was the most impressive thing, not talking smack to me, but being able to get back in the huddle, get the plays to the guys, and still be able to operate the offense."
Ward and the Titans begin the preseason against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 9.
