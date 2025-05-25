Titans DT Named Extension Candidate
The Tennessee Titans are in the process of rebuilding their team, but they are in need of some veterans to be the foundation of the operation.
One of those players is defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who is one of the longest-tenured players on the team.
Simmons, a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, is entering his seventh season with the team and has three years left on his contract. However, CBS Sports writer Tyler Sullivan believes an extension could be on the horizon for him.
"Despite being under contract through the 2027 season, Simmons could look for a revised contract," Sullivan wrote.
"After 2025, the Pro Bowl defensive tackle has just $6.47 million guaranteed on his contract for the final two years. Simmons may seek some more financial security, and locking him up would make sense for the Titans, as he is one of their few foundational pieces."
Simmons is entering his age-28 season, and he has a chance to be with the Titans for the remainder of his career if he wishes. A lot can change between now and the next three years, but Tennessee should want to have a player like Simmons in the fold for a very long time.
The Titans may want to be careful about a Simmons extension though, because last year's second-round pick T'Vondre Sweat is also under contract until 2027. If Sweat continues to play like he did last season, he will be on pace to earn a big contract when he is a free agent, and the Titans may want to avoid having two defensive tackles on big contracts to allow the team to spend big money at other positions of need.
In the meantime, the Titans will reconvene for OTA's this week to get ready for training camp.
