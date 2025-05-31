Titans Star Sitting Out of OTAs
The Tennessee Titans are all present at the latest wave of OTAs, but there is one player listed as an exception.
Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, the team's longest-tenured player, has been the only player absent from OTAs this week.
Even though Simmons isn't in the building, he is communicating with the team about his offseason progress, and head coach Brian Callahan isn't concerned.
“It's been pretty consistent for Jeff, I think,” Callahan said via Titans insider Paul Kuharsky.
“Whether you see him every day here or not, there's one person on his team, probably more than anybody, I never worry about being ready to play on Sunday, and that's Jeff. So I'm pleased with where he's at. He's working. I know he's ready to roll. So that's really all I can say to that.”
The OTAs are voluntary, so Simmons isn't breaking any contractual obligations by sitting out. He has three years left on his deal, so a new deal is not why he isn't at practice.
Simmons is viewed as a leader on the team, but his absence from OTAs could be seen as a liability for a team trying to move forward.
“The leadership can always be better,” Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson said via Kuharsky.
“When we looked back at ourselves, some guys had self-reflections on how they could help other players. We talk about leading by example is not what you want to do. It’s your job to show up, play hard. That’s your job. But if you’re not bringing people to the well with you, if you’re not taking them to that water and they’re not walking with you hand in hand, you’re not a leader."
Simmons is expected to return to the Titans for a mandatory minicamp from June 10-12.
