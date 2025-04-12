All Titans

Why Titans Might Pass on Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders could be taken by the Tennessee Titans in the NFL Draft, but if he isn't, there might be a reason why.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) prepares to pass in the second half against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA: Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) prepares to pass in the second half against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field.
When the Tennessee Titans officially landed the No. 1 overall pick in early January, the likeliest options for the top selection were Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.

Things have changed in the pre-draft process, as Ward has overtaken Sanders and is the clear-cut decision for the top pick.

Sanders' stock has dropped slightly, and ESPN writer Bill Connelly attempted to explain why.

"Accuracy is forever a good thing, but there's just very little about Sanders' statistical résumé that suggests he should be considered a top prospect," Connelly wrote.

"He held on to the ball forever, and he rarely pulled off any explosive plays by doing so. Out of the 65 QBs in question, Sanders ranked 48th in yards per completion (11.3) and 52nd in average air yards per pass attempt (7.4) despite averaging 2.9 seconds to throw (11th highest). His offensive line wasn't very good, but opponents almost never blitzed (the 18.7% blitz rate he faced was the lowest), and his average pressure time was 5.1 seconds (third lowest). So when you see that he also ranked 61st in sack rate (9.4%) and 60th in pressure rate (39.2%), know that a lot of that was on Sanders and Sanders alone. And again, it produced few chunk plays.

"Sanders' receiving corps featured Heisman winner Travis Hunter, but he still couldn't reliably produce big plays against college defenses. How is that supposed to change against NFL defenses?"

Sanders will still be a high pick in this year's draft, but those concerns are a big reason why he has fallen in recent weeks.

This isn't to say that Ward won't have those issues in the NFL with the Titans, but Tennessee is trying to eye the safer bet between the two, and Sanders' flaws make that decision a little easier.

Jeremy Brener
