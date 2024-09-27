Titans Star Throws Unintentional Jab at Dolphins
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons sees an opportuntiy to take advantage of a wounded Miami Dolphins team.
The Titans will visit Miami on Monday Night Football to close out Week 4 in a matchup that features two teams trending down. But something has to give, and Simmons thinks things are in Tennessee's favor.
When speaking to the media, he said that the film shows a Dolphins team that the Titans are confident in beating.
"This is the next one and it's important," Simmons said, per Titans reporter Jim Wyatt. "So happy it being on a Monday night against a team that when you watch the tape, we should be able to go in and get a win."
Whether intentional or not, Simmons delivered somewhat of a jab at a Miami squad that's looked like one of the worst teams in the league ever since quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down with a concussion in the third quarter of Week 3's loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins have scored just three points in the five quarters since Tagovailoa's exit, low-lighted by the 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.
The Dolphins signed veteran Tyler Huntley as a result. With Skylar Thompson dealing with a rib injury, it will likely be Huntley or Tim Boyle starting against the Titans, which could work in Tennessee's favor. However, the Titans struggled with the dual-threat ability of Malik Willis in Week 3's loss to the Green Bay Packers, making Huntley the more signifcant threat if the Dolphins decide to start him on Monday Night Football.
As for Simmons, the two-time Pro Bowler has tallied 12 total tackles (six solo) and one sack through the first three games of the season.
The Titans and Dolphins will kick off from Hard Rock Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET.
