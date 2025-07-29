Titans Insider Gives Major Injury Updates
The Tennessee Titans are just a few days into training camp, but injuries are littered across the roster on both sides of the ball.
While quarterback Will Levis has elected to undergo shoulder surgery and wide receiver Treylon Burks is out indefinitely with a fractured collarbone, the Titans have a pair of players they are counting on to return.
Titans reporter Jim Wyatt gave a recent update in regards to the health of cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and center Lloyd Cushenberry III, both of whom are recovering from injuries that cost them time in the 2024 season.
"None of these injuries are "new" injuries. Levis had a lingering shoulder injury he'd been dealing with, and he decided to have surgery," Wyatt wrote.
"Sneed had a May knee scope and Cushenberry is still recovering from his Achilles injury. The biggest concern for me is Sneed, simply because he's been hurt since he's been here. It sounds like he's a few weeks from returning, but he's going to have to prove he can stay healthy."
"Cushenberry is getting closer to returning, and he certainly does not deserve to be bashed and belittled. He suffered a serious injury playing football, and he's busted his butt for nine months to get healthy. He's getting close."
Both Sneed and Cushenberry have been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List at the start of training camp. This means that they cannot practice, but they won't count towards the count of the current 90-man roster.
Sneed and Cushenberry are allowed to train and recover from their injuries, but they will need to be removed from the list when they are ready to practice.
If either of them are on the PUP List at the start of the season, they will miss at least six games.
