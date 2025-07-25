Titans Host Former Saints WR
The Tennessee Titans hosted free agent wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith for a visit on Friday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.
Smith, 29, is most notable for his time with the New Orleans Saints from 2018-22. In 66 games, 35 of which he started, the UCF product hauled in 131 passes for 1,764 yards and 18 touchdowns, often serving as the team's No. 3 or No. 4 receiver. He also had five receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns in four postseason games.
Unfortunately, Smith essentially hasn't played at all over the past two seasons. He spent most of the 2023 season with the Denver Broncos, and while he appeared in one game, he did not record any statistics. He then spent some of the 2024 season with the Detroit Lions, but was released in October before he could appear in a single game.
The Titans have holes all over the roster, so any veteran additions would help. However, wide receiver may be one of their better positions, relatively speaking. Calvin Ridley returns to lead the unit after a 1,000-yard season in 2024, while free agent additions Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson, as well as fourth-round pick Elic Ayomanor, should be able to contribute as well. There's also former first-round pick Treylon Burks, who is coming off an ACL tear and fighting for a roster spot.
Still, Smith could be a nice piece to round out the Titans' receiving corps just before preseason action begins.
