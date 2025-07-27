Titans' Cam Ward Needs Training Camp Momentum
The Tennessee Titans have a front row seat to "The Cam Ward Show" during training camp this offseason.
With Will Levis out for the year after electing to undergo shoulder surgery, Ward is unquestionably the top quarterback on the roster.
Pro Football Network writer Brandon Austin thinks Ward needs to build upon some momentum coming out of training camp.
"Ward allows Tennessee to reset at the most critical position and build around a true playmaker. His path to the starting job got a lot clearer when Will Levis opted for season-ending shoulder surgery," Austin wrote.
"Head coach Brian Callahan had hoped for a camp competition, but now Ward will get every first-team rep. Training camp will be his opportunity to prove he’s ready to lead immediately."
"Ward has the tools to energize a stagnant offense. He’s accurate, mobile, and has a natural feel for improvising when plays break down. The Titans’ revamped offensive line and fresh receiver group give him a stronger foundation than his predecessors."
"Callahan is also implementing concepts that Ward excelled at in college, aiming to accelerate his transition to the professional level. Ward flashed promise during OTAs and minicamp, handling blitzes and pressure with poise. It’s about translating that momentum into full-padded practices and preseason action."
The Titans have given Ward a number of tools he can use to succeed in his rookie season, but he still has to be the one to execute.
In order to do that, he'll need to string together several consecutive days of practice and multiple drives in preseason games to help him feel even more confident going into Week 1.
Ward's first chance to showcase his skills in a game will come on Aug. 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
