Titans Jump One Team in NFL Power Rankings
The Tennessee Titans are going into the upcoming season with very low expectations.
After finishing 3-14 in 2024, the Titans were given the No. 1 overall pick, which they used to select quarterback Cam Ward out of Miami.
Though Ward is someone who can give the Titans a boost, that isn't reflected in a recent power ranking from The Athletic contributor Josh Kendall. He has the Titans slotting in at No. 31 on the list.
"The Titans’ two-deep offensive depth chart is almost unrecognizable from a year ago," Kendall wrote.
"The most striking difference is No. 1 pick Cam Ward taking over at quarterback for Will Levis, who is out for the season. But the most important difference may be on the offensive line, where free agents Dan Moore and Kevin Zeitler enter the starting lineup and Lloyd Cushenberry returns after missing the final nine games last season because of injury. Tennessee, which had the third-worst point differential in the league (minus-149) last season, was due for a makeover."
The only team that ranked below the Titans on the list was the Cleveland Browns, who have a lack of depth across the roster on top of a murky quarterback situation. The Titans have clarity at quarterback with Ward, which puts them slightly ahead of the Browns.
It remains to be seen how well the Titans will do with Ward under center, but if they can figure out a rhythm with their rookie quarterback, they should find a way to improve from their league-worst record last season.
The Titans are getting ready for their preseason opener, which is scheduled to take place on Aug. 9 at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff for the game is set for 7:30 p.m. EST.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!