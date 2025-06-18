Titans Coach Bringing New Energy
The Tennessee Titans are in need of stronger special teams, especially after a disastrous performance in 2024.
In the middle of the year, the team fired special teams coordinator Colt Anderson and replaced him in the offseason with John Fassel, one of the most respected coaches in the profession.
Fassel, 51, brings 20 years of special teams experience to the Titans, and his impact is already being felt even without the season starting.
"Fassel has brought command, and a great personality, to the special teams unit, and staff. And his guys – kicker Joey Slye, punter Johnny Hekker and long snapper Morgan Cox – have all been good," team reporter Jim Wyatt wrote.
Fassel spent the past five years with the Dallas Cowboys in the same position, and before that he was with the Rams from 2012-19. During his time in St. Louis and Los Angeles with the Rams, he coached Hekker, so the two are reunited in Nashville.
The continuity and respect that's already there should be a welcomed part of the team's improvement for the upcoming season.
Special teams often go unnoticed when it comes to the configuration of a team, but it is still very important, even if it doesn't hit the stat sheet on every play or is the most sexiest of positions.
Special teams can't always win games, but the third phase of the game can definitely lose it, so it needs to be in tip-top shape.
With Fassel running the special teams for the Titans, the team is in good hands, and that should be huge for a team that won just three games a year ago.
Fassel and the Titans will report back to training camp at the end of July.
