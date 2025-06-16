Titans Jeffery Simmons Talks Major Change
The Tennessee Titans have a new leader on offense in rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, but the defense has an experienced, established boss looking to put the unit on his back in his seventh season with the team.
Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has a sound argument in being the team's best player, and he continues to be an important player for the team to build around.
Simmons is always looking for ways to get better, and he even made a major change during the offseason to possible improve his game.
“I weighed in today on a good note,” Simmons said in media availability h/t Music City Miracles writer Justin Melo.
"I’m nearly down 20 pounds this offseason. It felt different, but I feel great. I feel lighter on my feet, but still very explosive. We have to be better with the sack numbers.”
The Titans lost top pass rusher Harold Landry III after the team cut him in March. He signed with the New England Patriots to team up with his former head coach in Mike Vrabel, but Simmons is looking for ways to help supplant Landry's production.
The Titans have new pass rushers in Femi Oladejo, Dre'Mont Jones and Lorenzo Carter, but the team is going to need a little more help than that.
If Simmons is able to rush the quarterback from within next to second-year pro T'Vondre Sweat, that will force signal-callers to move out of the pocket. Simmons' pressure could make it easier for players like Oladejo, Jones and Carter to reach the quarterback and force him into errant throws under duress.
Simmons had five sacks in 2024, which was his lowest total since 2020, his second season in the league. He had a career-high 8.5 sacks in 2021, and he hopes that his lighter weight can help him get closer to that number.
