Underrated Titans WR Shines at Minicamp
The Tennessee Titans have made multiple new additions to the offense this offseason, particularly at wide receiver.
With rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward set to take over, the front office clearly put an emphasis on making sure he has ample weapons at his disposal. Along with the return of Calvin Ridley, the Titans also signed Tyler Lockett while drafting Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
However, it was one of the under-the-radar wideouts that stood out during Tennessee's final day of mandatory minicamp.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, Titans wide receiver Bryce Oliver was "the star of the day" at Thursday's practice, as he caught three touchdowns during live team periods. He did so while wearing Calvin Ridley's No. 0 jersey.
"Receiver Bryce Oliver was the offensive star of the day," Wyatt wrote. "Oliver caught three touchdown passes on Thursday, including the one from Ward, and two from quarterback Will Levis."
The Titans signed Oliver to an undrafted deal last offseason. He impressed in the preseason and made the 53-man roster before finishing the year with six catches for 95 yards in 10 appearances (one start). Oliver made his NFL debut in Week 9's overtime win over the New England Patriots before having a 33-yard catch in Tennessee's 23-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11.
"Just take it day by day. Do my job," Oliver told Wyatt. "That's what I'm here for, catch the ball, make plays, contribute in any type of way I'm called to do. So that's what I do, just take it day by day, man, I don't really get to have a game plan or anything like that. Just come out and do my job."
Oliver is not necessarily guaranteed to make the team in 2025, but he's showing why he's deserving once again this offseason.
