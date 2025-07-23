Titans Assistant Could Make Massive Difference
The Tennessee Titans knew they needed to make some changes to the coaching staff after working towards a 3-14 record last season.
Instead of firing head coach Brian Callahan, the team opted to make some changes around him, including the hiring of special teams coordinator John Fassel.
Fassel is one of the most respected special teams coordinators in the NFL and team reporter Jim Wyatt thinks he could help turn things around for the Titans.
"The most notable change on special teams for the Titans took place on the coaching staff, where Fassel will try and right the ship," Wyatt wrote.
"Fassel has been an NFL special teams coordinator since 2008, most recently holding the post with the Dallas Cowboys since 2020. Fassel was a longtime special teams coordinator for the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams (2012-2019), and he served as the Rams' head coach for three games in 2016 after the team dismissed former Rams and Titans coach Jeff Fisher."
"During his time in the NFL, Fassel has been known as one of the most creative special teams coaches in the league, and one of the best. He's high energy, and it'll be fun to watch him work."
The Titans had first-year coordinator Colt Anderson in the special teams spot last season and the team struggled mightily at points during the season. Anderson was fired in January and replaced by Fassel, who spent the last five years with the Dallas Cowboys.
Fassel is no longer with the Cowboys after head coach Mike McCarthy's contract wasn't renewed, allowing him to seek other opportunities. That led him to the Titans, who signed punter Johnny Hekker during the offseason.
Hekker spent many years with Fassel as part of the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams, which fostered the seed to bring the coach to Nashville.
The Titans hope that Fassel's presence should make small improvements. If the Titans can have many small positive changes, it could lead to some big shifts in the team's dynamic.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!