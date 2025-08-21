Titans Make Massive Move in Mock Draft
The Tennessee Titans are going into the 2025 season expected to be one of the worst teams in the league, so they should keep an eye on the top prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft.
The Titans probably won't be searching for a quarterback with Cam Ward coming into the season as the No. 1 overall pick, but they could help another team get their franchise guy. ESPN analyst Field Yates conducted a mock draft where the Titans end up with the No. 3 overall pick, but they trade back to No. 5 to take Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik.
"Derek Carr retired, and none of Spencer Rattler, Tyler Shough nor Jake Haener is a sure thing. New Orleans could be watching two QBs come off the board to start Round 1 and want to jump into the party. Trading up from No. 5 to No. 3 with Tennessee -- which has its QB in Cam Ward but needs a lot around him -- would make sense as New Orleans seeks a long-term option under center," Yates wrote.
By trading two spots back, the Titans are still able to get a top player in Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs.
"It's not often a safety generates top-five consideration, which is a testament to Downs' skill set. He is a no-weakness prospect who brings a physical and imposing demeanor when playing in the box and defending the run," Yates wrote.
"But Downs also boasts excellent range, ball skills (two INTs and seven pass breakups in 2024) and vision as a middle-of-the-field pass defender. He has the ability to entirely reshape a secondary from the moment he steps on the field. Tennessee is looking for cornerstone players, and its defense ranked 30th in points allowed per game last season (27.1). Downs would instantly alter the outlook."
Defensive back isn't the biggest need for the Titans, but it's hard to deny Downs as a top prospect in college football going into his final season at Ohio State.
The Titans could take a pass rusher like Clemson's T.J. Parker or Auburn's Keldric Faulk to fulfill a larger need, but the team needs to see how this year plays out before it can make any decisions on 2026.
