Will Titans Keep or Trade Will Levis?
The Tennessee Titans are facing a conundrum at the quarterback position as they go into training camp.
Cam Ward hasn't solidified the starting job yet, but there's an expectation that the No. 1 overall pick will eventually be elevated to the first string. That leaves Will Levis as either Ward's backup or a trade candidate if another team wants to improve at the backup spot.
Titans Wire contributor Mark Mihalko believes Levis won't be traded and will stay with the team as Ward's understudy.
"While the Titans' coaching staff and front office have discussed a quarterback competition between Ward and Levis, it doesn’t feel that way," Mihalko wrote.
"Tennessee selected Ward to be the face of the franchise, and he has done nothing but exceed expectations during the offseason. He should start Week 1. Levis has improved and could eventually be traded, but if he remains in Nashville, he will stick on the roster. Brandon Allen will make the team if Levis is traded, but if not, he will transition to the practice squad and serve as a steadying influence in the young quarterback room."
Levis isn't thrilled that he is now a backup, so a fresh start for him could be what's best for him and the team.
If he performs well enough during training camp, other teams could be interested in trading for him, much like Malik Willis was last year. Willis was the third-string quarterback for the Titans behind Levis and Mason Rudolph, but the Green Bay Packers acquired him in a trade for a seventh-round pick. Willis eventually started two games for the Packers, winning them both. One of those games came in Week 3 against the Titans.
Another team could look to do that this year with Levis, but if the offers aren't there, he should be Tennessee's backup.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!