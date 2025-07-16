Titans OT Named Breakout Candidate
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle JC Latham is about to get ready for his second season in the NFL.
Latham was moved to the left side of the offensive line in his rookie season to protect Will Levis' blindside, but after a flurry of offseason moves, the former Alabama Crimson Tide blocker is moving back to his more natural position on the right side.
The Athletic insider Joe Rexrode believes Latham's change could make him a breakout candidate for the upcoming season.
"Consistent with the recent history of this franchise, the Titans took Latham No. 7 in the 2024 draft, insisted he was a left tackle even though he played right tackle at Alabama, then switched him back to the right side after an uninspiring rookie season," Rexrode wrote.
"The Titans look bad on this, as with many other things. But Latham looks good, having lost 30 pounds after admittedly letting his weight get out of control. His talent and infectious personality have been there. If he’s ready for the rigors of a full season and more comfortable back on the right side, he could be one of the team’s most improved players."
Playing as a rookie in the NFL can be a major challenge, especially when the unit around you isn't fully locked in.
Latham struggled to get adjusted for a Titans offense that looked like it was in complete disarray at times during the 2024 season.
Now that Cam Ward is insulated at quarterback and the offensive line appears to have improved, Latham has a chance to prove exactly why he was a top-10 pick to begin with.
Latham and the Titans will get ready for training camp this week before reporting to the team's practice facility on Tuesday.
