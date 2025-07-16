Titans Have Pass Rush Depth Questions to Answer
The Tennessee Titans are going into training camp with Arden Key, Dre'Mont Jones, Oluwafemi Oladejo, Jaylen Harrell, Ali Gaye, Titus Leo, Lorenzo Carter and Desmond Evans as the team's pass rushers.
That's eight players at the position, but only five or six spots are given for the 53-man roster.
Team reporter Jim Wyatt looked into the backup pass rusher debate, which pits three Titans against each other for only one or two spots.
"Key, Jones and Oladejo are the team's top three edge rushers, but more help is needed. Where that comes from needs to be sorted out in camp, and in preseason games leading up to September," Wyatt wrote.
"Carter has been solid this offseason after playing previously with the Falcons. Gaye is back, competing with Harrell and others for a spot, and playing time. Harrell flashed as a rookie, and he's been committed to being even better, and more of a contributor, in Year 2."
Of the backups, Carter is probably the likeliest to make the team given his experience. That means Gaye and Harrell could be fighting for the team's final roster spot at the position.
Tennessee needs production at the pass rusher position from new sources after saying goodbye to Harold Landry III during the offseason.
Landry was a cap casualty and was cut just ahead of free agency. He signed with the New England Patriots, which made sense for him for multiple reasons.
On top of the fact that he played his collegiate football at Boston College, he will reunite with former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.
Losing Landry is a major blow, but the Titans still have to find ways to be better, so the team will have to rely on someone like Carter, Gaye or Harrell to help the position group improve.
