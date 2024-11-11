Titans LB Disagrees With Coach Brian Callahan
The Tennessee Titans dropped to 2-7 on the season with a 27-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Week 10. Titans head coach Brian Callahan said after the game that is was the first time this season that Tennessee wasn't the most physical team on the field.
"That’s how you lose games on the road to good, physical football teams. Tip of the cap to them. They played well. They were physical. They were the most physical team today, which is one of the first times I’ve had to say that this year."
Titans linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. was asked by ESPN's Turron Davenport after the game if he agrees with that statement but admitted he saw things differently.
"I don't think we were out-physicaled," Murray Jr. said "They had some plays where they popped a little bit, but overall we can be better."
Murray Jr. finished with six total tackles (three solo). The Titans defense remains one of the best in the league from a statistical standpoint but that hasn't translated to consistent winning on the field.
Led by first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers have been able to establish themselves on the ground in multiple games this season thanks to the resurgence of J.K. Dobbins, but L.A. found production via a committee approach against the Titans. Gus Edwards returned from a multi-game and led the way with 10 carries for 55 yards while Dobbins had 15 attempts for 50 yards. However, it was former Titan Hassan Haskins that essentially sealed the win after punching in a one-yard rushing touchdown with 7:39 left in the fourth quarter.
The Titans will look to get back on track when they host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!