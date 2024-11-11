Calvin Ridley Pinpoints Titans Downfall
The Tennessee Titans came up short once again in Week 10 action against the Los Angeles Chargers. While they put up a fight, they ended up losing by a score of 27-17.
With the loss, the Titans dropped to 2-7 on the season. It has been a long year for Tennessee fans, to say the least.
Following the loss, star wide receiver Calvin Ridley spoke out with some criticism about the team. Unlike his first blowup earlier this season, Ridley was 100 percent correct with his take.
Ridley ripped into the team's consistency.
“Not consistent, not consistent enough,” Ridley said. “It’s been the same thing all year. It’s the way the game (has) been going, we gotta figure a way to stay ahead of the game.”
He was asked to expound more about the consistency aspect of his thoughts. Ridley gave more details on what he was talking about.
“I mean it’s a lot of stuff, we got to be more consistent to win games," he stated. "When the games going like that, you can’t give them opportunities to have points; easy points. It makes the game harder.”
Throughout the course of the loss to the Chargers, Ridley did his part to try and will his team to a win. He ended up catching five passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns.
Since DeAndre Hopkins was traded, Ridley has stepped up and has been a lethal weapon for the Titans' offense.
Will Levis was another bright spot for Tennessee today. He completed 18 of his 23 pass attempts for 175 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also picked up 41 yards on the ground. After missing time due to injury, he put together a strong all-around game.
Tennessee has a lot of work to do. Ridley is right that they are not nearly consistent enough as a team to win football games. They have to figure out how to turn that around.
Next up for the Titans will be a Week 11 matchup at home against the Minnesota Vikings. In order to win that game, Tennessee will need to put together a consistent and full game.
