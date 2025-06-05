Titans New Coach Has Key Role
The Tennessee Titans retained head coach Brian Callahan this offseason, but his staff has a few changes.
One of those new coaches is defensive run game coordinator Travis Smith, who was a defensive line coach with the Chicago Bears for three years under Matt Eberflus.
Callahan is excited about what Smith can bring to the table for the Titans defense.
"Travis is really a unique coach for us and a guy that I'm really happy that we have here," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"He's been a D-line coach in the league. He's done a really nice job with the places he's been. He has been under some really good coaches in his career. He is just a good perspective for us to have. A different set of views as far as the run game goes and the front in general. We're doing a lot more of the front work together this year with the interior and the outside linebackers, which is I think been really beneficial.
"And Travis is a really unique voice and perspective who's got a lot of experience, works really well with Rock (Tracy Rocker) and with Ben (Bloom), just sort of fortified that position for us. Just another set of eyes, experiences and coaching ability that I think can really elevate us and so far, I've been really pleased with how those guys have worked, what they've done together, and the strides that we've made over the course of OTAs."
The defensive line has been one of the bright spots for the Titans over the years, and with Smith now aboard on the sidelines, Tennessee hopes the position group can be that much better in the 2025 campaign.
