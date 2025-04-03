Titans Land Pro Bowl QB in Stunning Trade Idea
The Tennessee Titans are looking for a quarterback this offseason, and while they may find one with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, that isn't the only way to acquire a signal caller.
ESPN writer Bill Barnwell suggests a three-team blockbuster trade idea that would send the No. 1 pick to the Cleveland Browns, the No. 2 pick, cash considerations and Kirk Cousins to the Titans, while the Atlanta Falcons get cap relief and a 2026 seventh-round selection.
"As for the Titans, if they aren't interested in Ward (or Sanders), Cousins allows them to take a shot on a quarterback who was playing reasonably well before he suffered a midseason shoulder injury," Barnwell writes.
"Through Week 9, he ranked 12th in Total QBR, nestled between Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff. He was averaging nearly 8.0 yards per attempt and had thrown 17 touchdown passes against seven picks. Cousins would be a rental for 2025 and potentially 2026 who buys the Titans some time to land on a better long-term solution than Ward."
A trade like this would be a consideration if the Titans weren't high on Ward, but that doesn't appear to be the case. A deal like this also makes sense if the Titans preferred to have Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter to help boost their defense.
"And while moving down, the Titans would ensure themselves an elite prospect at one of the most expensive positions in football," Barnwell writes.
"With the Browns moving up for a quarterback, Tennessee would be ensured its pick of the rest of the draft, with Carter and Hunter as the potential targets. Carter would immediately become their best edge rusher and give the Titans an actual position of strength along their defensive line, with Jeffery Simmons and T'Vondre Sweat forming an excellent tackle duo. Hunter would start at cornerback across from L'Jarius Sneed and afford the Titans the ability to play man coverage more often in 2025. With little on the depth chart after Calvin Ridley, Hunter would also see reps at wide receiver."
The NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
