Titans Land QB in 2024 NFL Redraft
The Tennessee Titans are likely going to take a quarterback with the number one overall pick in next week's NFL Draft, but that wouldn't have been the case if they had picked one last year.
The Athletic insider Nick Baumgardner conducted a recent re-draft of the 2024 NFL Draft, where the Titans selected Oregon quarterback Bo Nix with the number seven overall pick.
"Like the Giants, the Titans remain firmly in quarterback hell and still haven’t found a firm path out (although, Cam Ward’s probably coming soon). This is a team that really should’ve taken advantage of last year’s quarterback class, regardless of how it felt about an unproven Will Levis. Nix absolutely outperformed expectations last year in Denver and appears to have a bright future," Baumgardner writes.
Last year, the Titans weren't in position to take a quarterback at number seven. Ran Carthon was still the team's general manager and the team had just taken Will Levis in the second round the year before.
Now, things have certainly changed with Mike Borgonzi in Carthon's role and a desire to replace Levis after going 3-14 this past season.
The Titans probably wish they had last year's quarterback class to choose from, where they had six signal callers selected in the first 12 picks.
Nix was the sixth quarterback selected in the bunch after Caleb Williams went number one to the Chicago Bears, Jayden Daniels followed right behind to the Washington Commanders, and Drake Maye kept the trend going to the New England Patriots. Michael Penix Jr. went number eight to the Atlanta Falcons in a stunning move, followed by J.J. McCarthy to the Minnesota Vikings two picks later.
Ward may not have been chosen before any of those quarterbacks and Nix had he declared last year, but the Titans hope he can be better than all of them if he is selected by the team.
