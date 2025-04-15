Titans Expected Pick Accepts Draft Invite
The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft next week, and the selection will be announced live at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
While there isn't a confirmation on who that pick is going to be quite yet, there's a good chance that player will be in attendance at the draft.
Here's a list of players that will be in the green room on draft night, according to the NFL:
- Alabama guard Tyler Booker
- Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell
- LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell
- Penn State outside linebacker Abdul Carter
- Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart
- Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden
- Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham
- Colorado cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter
- Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty
- Michigan cornerback Will Johnson
- Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan
- Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe
- Ohio State tackle Josh Simmons
- Georgia safety Malaki Starks
- Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart
- Miami quarterback Cam Ward
- Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams
The notable absence on the list is Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who was also considered for the No. 1 overall pick at one point during the pre-draft process. He will be spending the draft elsewhere with his family and college head coach Deion Sanders.
The expectation is that the Titans will select Ward, who is the consensus No. 1 overall pick on every mock draft on the internet, but there's an outside chance a player like Hunter or Carter could be the pick if Tennessee gets cold feet in the days leading up to the draft.
Ward would be the third Miami player taken with the No. 1 overall pick in draft history and first since the Dallas Cowboys selected Russell Maryland back in 1991.
The first round of the NFL Draft is set for Thursday, April 24.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!