Titans LB Suffers Injury
The Tennessee Titans are facing off against the Green Bay Packers this week, and they have maintained a healthy roster for the most part.
To begin the week, the Titans were without defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and running back Tyjae Spears, though only the latter was dealing with an ankle injury while the other veterans had a scheduled rest day.
All three players were back in action for the most recent practice, but Spears was still limited with that ankle injury, likely as a precaution.
The team did have a new entry on the injury report with linebacker Luke Gifford, who did not participate after suffering a back injury.
Gifford, 29, was cut by the Titans last month but signed back onto the practice squad. He has been elevated for each of the first two games of the Titans season, playing 48 snaps on special teams.
With Gifford still on the practice squad, he only has one more opportunity to be elevated. Practice squad players only have three chances to be elevated during the season. If they reach three, they either have to be signed onto the 53-man roster or they must stay on the practice squad for the rest of the season.
Considering how much Gifford has played already this season on special teams, the Titans likely want to keep him around for the long haul. This means he's either due for a promotion to the roster indefinitely or he is going to have to wait for his time in the sun. Given his injury this week, it's not very likely that Gifford would be promoted, even if he did turn out to be healthy for this weekend's game.
The Titans will have one more day of practice before designating the players on the report for their Week 3 game against the Packers.